************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

************

HELP WANTED: 1. Church Organist 2. Pianist 3. Music Coordinator 4. Adult Choir Director. St. Luke Lutheran Church (ELCA) Taylorsville seeking talented and gifted Music Coordinator to lead our Worship Music and help the congregation as we glorify God. Experience in Lutheran Liturgical Music and/or Contemporary Christian music a plus. These are part-time jobs with apx. 28-30 hrs. each month. Applicants can apply for one or all of the different jobs. Part-time Salary decided by experience and job/s applied for. For more information, call the church office at 828-632-8486 or email resume’ to Stluketaysecretary@gmail.com

************

CONSTRUCTION WORKER NEEDED for a Renovations Company. Knowledge, experience, and a good work ethic would determine pay. Would consider training motivated and serious inquiries. Call 704-881-1127.