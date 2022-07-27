Janice White Walker, 89, of Hiddenite, passed away July 27, 2022, at Brian Center in Viewmont.

Janice was born on August 6, 1932, in Alexander County, to the late Ernest White and Celeste White. Janice was a homemaker and a member of Wayfound Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dock Walker; two sons, Marion Roger White and Kenny Walker; a daughter, Janet Walker; and a sister, Hazel Cagle.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Charles Lynn White of Taylorsville, and Michael White and wife Libby of Hiddenite; a daughter, Rebecca White Bowman and husband Jimmy of Wittenburg; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be conducted at Wayfound Baptist Church on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. Rev. Jim Bowman will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday, July 29, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Janice Walker Family.