LEGAL NOTICES

Notice to Creditors
Having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Beth Elaine Plumley, of Alexander County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of October, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 8th day of July, 2022.
AUDIE E PLUMLEY
461 Birarwood Lane
Lowell, IN 46356
Cody McPherson
Attorney at Law
239 E. Broad Street
Statesville, NC 28677
(704) 873-7233
Notice to Creditors
North Carolina
Alexander County
The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of JANE OLIVE MOHNEY, Deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before October 28, 2022, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, or corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 20th day of July, 2022.
Susan Jane Mohney
La Mesa, CA
Willie Fennell
Sigmon, Clark, Mackie, Hanvey & Ferrell, P.A.
250 2nd Ave SW
Hickory, NC 28602
(828)328-2596
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Alexander County requests bids for the Remount of a 2015 Chevy G4500 AEV Ambulance to provide transport of the sick and injured for Alexander County EMS. Minimum specifications and required delivery date may be obtained by contacting Alexander County Emergency Medical Services at 75 1st Street SW, Taylorsville, NC between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM Monday through Friday, or by phone at 828-632-4166.
Bids shall be accepted through Thursday August 18, 2022, at 3:00 PM. Any exceptions to specifications should be noted on the bid document. All bids shall be sealed and clearly labeled on the exterior bid document. All bids will be opened on August 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM, at the offices of Alexander County Emergency Service on 75 1st Street SW, Taylorsville, NC. The Alexander County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.
Jeff Sigmon, Director
Alexander County EMS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF ALEXANDER
NOTICE
The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the ESTATE OF PHILLIP EARL LEWIS, late of Alexander County, North Carolina.
This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before October 13, 2022, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.
This the 13th day of July, 2022.
Phillip Lewis, Executor
ESTATE OF PHILLIP EARL LEWIS
3818 Larkston Drive
Charlotte, NC 28226
Terry M. Taylor, Attorney
YOUNG, MORPHIS, BACH & TAYLOR, LLP
P. O. Drawer 2428
Hickory, NC 28603
Phone: (828) 322-4663
Notice to Creditors
Having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Beth Brannon Eckard A/K/A Beth Elaine Brannon of Alexander County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of October, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 6th day of July, 2022.
Personal Representative’s Address:
Gabriel Eckard
21 Bruce Teague Lane
Hickory, NC 28601
Attorney’s Address:
Tyler A. Demery
King Law Offices, PLLC
910 Tate Blvd SE, Suite 108
Hickory, NC 28602
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Howard Stephen Jones, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before October 6, 2022, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 6th day of July, 2022.
Wanda G. Jones, Executor
2430 Country Acres Circle
Newton, North Carolina 28658
Robert A. Mullinax, Attorney
Robert A. Mullinax, PLLC
Post Office Box 148
Newton, North Carolina 28658
