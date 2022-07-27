LEGAL NOTICES

************

Notice to Creditors

Having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Beth Elaine Plumley, of Alexander County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of October, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 8th day of July, 2022.

AUDIE E PLUMLEY

461 Birarwood Lane

Lowell, IN 46356

Cody McPherson

Attorney at Law

239 E. Broad Street

Statesville, NC 28677

(704) 873-7233

Notice to Creditors

North Carolina

Alexander County

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of JANE OLIVE MOHNEY, Deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before October 28, 2022, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, or corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 20th day of July, 2022.

Susan Jane Mohney

La Mesa, CA

Willie Fennell

Sigmon, Clark, Mackie, Hanvey & Ferrell, P.A.

250 2nd Ave SW

Hickory, NC 28602

(828)328-2596

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Alexander County requests bids for the Remount of a 2015 Chevy G4500 AEV Ambulance to provide transport of the sick and injured for Alexander County EMS. Minimum specifications and required delivery date may be obtained by contacting Alexander County Emergency Medical Services at 75 1st Street SW, Taylorsville, NC between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM Monday through Friday, or by phone at 828-632-4166.

Bids shall be accepted through Thursday August 18, 2022, at 3:00 PM. Any exceptions to specifications should be noted on the bid document. All bids shall be sealed and clearly labeled on the exterior bid document. All bids will be opened on August 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM, at the offices of Alexander County Emergency Service on 75 1st Street SW, Taylorsville, NC. The Alexander County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

Jeff Sigmon, Director

Alexander County EMS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

NOTICE

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the ESTATE OF PHILLIP EARL LEWIS, late of Alexander County, North Carolina.

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before October 13, 2022, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 13th day of July, 2022.

Phillip Lewis, Executor

ESTATE OF PHILLIP EARL LEWIS

3818 Larkston Drive

Charlotte, NC 28226

Terry M. Taylor, Attorney

YOUNG, MORPHIS, BACH & TAYLOR, LLP

P. O. Drawer 2428

Hickory, NC 28603

Phone: (828) 322-4663

Notice to Creditors

Having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Beth Brannon Eckard A/K/A Beth Elaine Brannon of Alexander County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of October, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 6th day of July, 2022.

Personal Representative’s Address:

Gabriel Eckard

21 Bruce Teague Lane

Hickory, NC 28601

Attorney’s Address:

Tyler A. Demery

King Law Offices, PLLC

910 Tate Blvd SE, Suite 108

Hickory, NC 28602

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Howard Stephen Jones, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before October 6, 2022, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 6th day of July, 2022.

Wanda G. Jones, Executor

2430 Country Acres Circle

Newton, North Carolina 28658

Robert A. Mullinax, Attorney

Robert A. Mullinax, PLLC

Post Office Box 148

Newton, North Carolina 28658

