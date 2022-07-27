Rhonda Jill Moats McAlister, 61, passed away July 27, 2022, at her home in Wilkes County.

She was born on March 17, 1961, in Anderson, South Carolina, to Owen C. and Betty Jackson Moats. During her career, she worked at several different places, but lastly, she enjoyed running her own Glamping business. Mrs. McAlister was very involved in her church at New Prospect Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish the memories of Rhonda include her husband of 42 years, James “Mike” McAlister; son, Timberland; mother, Betty Jackson Moats; and three sisters, Shelia Reid, Donna Cox, and Alesia Stephens.

A visitation will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022, at New Prospect Baptist Church, Statesville, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. The funeral service will follow on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at New Prospect Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, at 3:00 p.m., at 2609 US-29 Anderson, SC 29621. Rev. Josh Byrd and Rev. Mark Duncan will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Prospect Baptist Church at 509 Prospect Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.