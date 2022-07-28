The Night Move Band free concert set Friday

The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center is thrilled to present The Night Move Band to appear Friday, July 29, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. rain or shine, on the Rotary Performance Stage at the new Alexander County Courthouse Park located at 101 W. Main Avenue in downtown Taylorsville.

Executive Director, Donna Latham expressed her enthusiasm for the band and the park… “Make it a great night for the family! Bring your blankets and chairs and enjoy music from this incredible local band. The splash pad and playground will be open and food trucks will be available for food and snacks! I hope our citizens will take advantage of this wonderful entertainment space to come together with food, fellowship, and good music! Don’t forget your dancing shoes!”

Based out of Alexander county and touring regionally, The Night Move Band performs R&B, Beach, Classic Rock, and Funk music and features four part harmonies on many of their songs. Being uniquely composed of four vocalists allows each to take a turn at singing lead. This amazing band consists of guitar, keyboards, bass guitar, drums, and percussion. The talent this band possesses has earned them nominations for The Rising Star Award at the Cammy Awards (Beach Music Awards). Each band member has over 20 years of experience performing. The Night Move band’s amazing and diverse song list includes artists such as The Temptations, Delbert McClinton, The Tams, The Four Tops, Wilson Pickett, The Drifters, Kool & The Gang, Huey Lewis & The News, and more!

You can find The Night Move Band on Facebook or contact Phil Witherspoon at 828-612-3435 or at nightmovephil@yahoo.com.

Listen to B86 and check out The Hiddenite Center’s Facebook page for weather related information on Friday.

For more information, visit www.hiddenitearts.org, or call 828-632-6966.