Audrey Mae Miller Arrington, 92, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Frye Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

She was born March 5, 1930, in Catawba County, to the late George Arthur Miller and Zelda Mae Stewart Miller. Audrey was a member of Friendship Lutheran Church in Taylorsville and retired from the furniture industry.

Following retirement, she was employed with Wittenburg Elementary School in the Day Care Center, where she was known as “Mamaw Audrey.” Audrey loved attending church and loved the Lord. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, and walking.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey “Shorty” Arrington; brothers, George A. Miller Jr., and Robert Glenn Miller; and sister, Louise Harris.

Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Roger “Bo” Arrington of Maiden; a daughter, Donna Bowman and husband Allen of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Blake Bowman, Whitney Cooke, and Taylor Arrington; and great-grandchildren, Cohen Cooke, Leighton Cooke, and Krew Lowery.

A service to celebrate Audrey’s life will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Friendship Lutheran Church in Taylorsville. Rev. Dr. Gary Haddock will officiate. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Bennett Funeral Service in Newton and from 12:00 noon to 12:45 p.m. at Friendship Lutheran Church in Taylorsville.

Those serving as pallbearers are Lane Fox, Logan Gant, Jon Hayes, Greg Miller, Jeff Miller, and Bryan Wicker.

Memorials may be made to Friendship Lutheran Church, 5300 Church Rd., Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

Condolences may be sent to the Arrington Family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com.

The Arrington Family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton.