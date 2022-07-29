Emily Bowman Icenhour, 81, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Catawba Valley Assisted Living at Rock Barn.

Emily was born August 7, 1940, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Tollie L. Bowman and Sarah Vivian Stafford Bowman.

She was a first-grade teacher at St. Stephens Elementary School from August 15, 1962, until January 31, 2016, for 53 ½ years. She was a member of Friendship Lutheran Church, where she was a lifelong member and active in the choir and Sunday school.

She attended Wittenburg Elementary, Taylorsville High School, and graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne College with undergraduate and graduate degrees. She was a Representative for the NC Association of Educators.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Leonard L. Bowman, in 2007.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her husband, Carrel J. Icenhour, and a number of other family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Friendship Lutheran Church. Pastor Gary Haddock will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Friendship Lutheran Church Building & Improvements Fund or St. Stephens Elementary School Media Specialist, 684 30th Street NE, Conover, NC 28613.

