Terry Lee Chambers, 67, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Terry was born November 5, 1954, in Piqua, Ohio, the son of the late William E. Chambers and Lois Jean Shauler Chambers.

He retired from the City of Hickory and was a member of New Life Church. He was a youth minister for several years. He was on the security team for New Life Church and was an avid gun collector.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jeffrey Allen Chambers.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his wife of 30 years, Zaina Farag Chambers of the home; his children, Tony M. Medina of Tampa, Florida, Victoria Worrell and family of Arkansas, David V. Medina of Tampa, Florida, Terrence Chambers and family of Pennsylvania, Kurt A. Chambers of Lutz, Florida, and Savannah M.J. Chambers of Taylorsville; his sisters, Barbara Chambers McMinn (Brad) of Florida, and Bonnie Jean Chambers of Florida; and his brother, Ronald Dean Chambers (Mary) of Claremont.

There will be a gathering of friends and family from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to American Liver Foundation, PO Box 399, West Orange, NJ 07052.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Terry Lee Chambers.