With pain and brokenness, we announce the death of Paula Odette York of Taylorsville. Momma went home to be with her Lord and the mother she loved so dearly on July 30, 2022, at the age of 58. Mom had a loving and giving heart that she showed everyone she met, whether it be on the ball field or out in the wide world.

She was predeceased by her parents, Father Charles Eugene Gentle and Nellie Jean Bullis Gentle.

She is survived by her children, Jessica Ruiz, Jeremiah York, and Samantha Tilley; her grandchildren, Cheyanne Ruiz, Lyla Ruiz, Madison York, Jordan York, Olivia York, Gabriel Tilley, and Alex Tilley; her love of many years, Joel Bost; friend and father of her children, Larry York; sister, Suzanne Hamby; and niece, Michelle Hamby.

A celebration of life will be at Pilgrim Baptist Church at Two o’clock on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Rev. Tom Lambert will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Faith Temple, 937 Cheatham Ford Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.