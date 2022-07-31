Hilda Faye Byrd Nance, 70, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Catawba County.

Mrs. Nance was born to the late George Henry Byrd and Mary Evelyn Daniels Byrd on October 24, 1951, in Alexander County.

During her working career, she worked in the furniture industry and retired from Sherrill Furniture. Hilda was a member of Salem Lutheran Church. She enjoyed gardening and going to Holden Beach. Hilda loved spending time with her grandkids and family.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Lola Daniels; paternal grandparents, Lee and Cleo Byrd; and stepson, Roger Nance.

Those left to cherish the memories of Hilda include her husband of 48 years, Donald Nance of the home; children, Stephen David Teague Jr. (Paula) of Taylorsville, Kelly Jones (Allen) of Hickory, and Jonathan Nance (Monika) of Taylorsville; siblings, Brenda Kaye Norris (Freddie) of Mountain City, Tennessee, Joann Walker (Charles) of Taylorsville, Dennis Byrd (Melissa) of Taylorsville, and Georgia Breedlove (Anthony) of Hickory; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other beloved family and friends.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Alexander Funeral Service from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The funeral service will be Thursday, August 4, 2022, in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery. Pastor Howard Smith will officiate.

Dillon Setzer, Jacob Nance, William Nance, Masson Nance, Brandon Anderson, and David Byrd will serve as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers will be Josh Baker and Joey Norris.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

