Crystal Sweet went to be with Jesus on August 2, 2022. Her loss is deeply felt.

She was born April 3, 1956, the daughter of Charles Eugene and Minnie Gentle. Crystal was a loving and generous soul who loved Jesus. She loved her family.

She is survived by her son, Daniel Wilkinson; her grandchildren, Amy Broyles and Victoria Church; her sisters, Lydia Marlene Stewart, Teresa Lynn Gentle, Annette Adams, and Tammy Alderidge; her nieces, Rebecca Eaton, Jennifer Smith, Melanie Cranford, Jessica Ruiz, and Samantha Tilley; and her nephews, Billy James Starnes and Jeremiah York.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Eugene Gentle, and sister, Paula Odette York.

We look forward to our reunion on the sea of fire and glass. The family is having a private service and gathering.