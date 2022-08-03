Connie Eleanor Millsaps, the eldest daughter of the late Lester A. Millsaps and Eleanor Watts Millsaps, was born in Iredell County on May 16, 1932.

Connie peacefully went home to be with our Lord and Savior on August 3, 2022, at Heritage Place Memory Care Facility, Statesville, after a long illness from Alzheimer’s Disease. She began to have symptoms of this disease two and a half years ago when the vibrant and pleasant personality that we knew began to fade.

She was predeceased by five siblings, her brothers, Thedward, Gilbert and Paul Millsaps; and sisters, Norma Millsaps and Geraldine Millsaps Reid.

She joined Zion Chapel AME Zion Church at a young age and served faithfully until her health began to fail. Connie and her sisters, Geraldine and Norma, were a very vital part of the activities in the church, in decorating the sanctuary for holidays, preparing for communion, and also in preparing delicious dishes for social events.

Connie graduated from Happy Plains High School in Taylorsville in 1951. After high school, she worked in various jobs including Uniglass, The Hiddenite Center, and Moms and Pops. She loved to meet new people, and when you visited her you would leave with some of her vegetables or a jar of her canned chow chow.

Connie was the family historian and would spend hours giving you family history. We marveled at all the information that she shared with us in understanding how we were related to each other. When she would say “Boy, Oh Boy,” we knew she was about to tell us some serious information to remember.

At an early age, she learned farming and gardening from her father. Later in life, gardening was her main hobby. She took so much pride in producing beautiful and wholesome vegetables. Growing sweet potatoes was her specialty, as she was known around the countryside to have the best sweet potatoes. In 1996, Connie took a real interest in gardening and would load her father’s old pickup truck with vegetables, selling beautiful vegetables at the Farmer’s Market.

Of special notice is in 1998, the Iredell Citizen newspaper featured an article with pictures of Connie, her father, and brother, Gilbert, on their gardening expertise. Connie’s father had stated in the news article, “with his love of gardening, he found a way to do something for other people.” Connie continued this legacy with much pride, enjoyment, and accomplishment until she aged out.

Connie leaves behind to cherish her memories her brother, Lester (Edith) Millsaps Jr. of Stone Mountain, Georgia; sister-in-law, Mary Millsaps of Detroit, Michigan; nieces, Regina (Fred) Reid Pippen of Westervile, Ohio, Crystal (Gerano) White of Marietta, Georgia, and Donna Millsaps of Statesville; nephews, Patrick (Cassandra) Reid of Kennesaw, Georgia, Terry (Marsha) Millsaps of Conover, and Reginald Millsaps of Oakland, California; and great-nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Zion Chapel AME Church in Hiddenite. Rev. Robin Williams will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

