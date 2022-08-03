LEGAL NOTICES

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of James Harold Pennell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of November 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of July, 2022.

TINA PENNELL WARREN

49 Carl E Hefner Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

aug24-22p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Robert Glenn Harrington, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of November, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of July, 2022.

Brenda Harrington Watson

100 CJ Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

aug24-22p

************

LEGAL NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

PROPOSED SCHEDULES OF VALUES ON REAL PROPERTY IN ALEXANDER COUNTY

The Alexander County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the proposed schedules of values of real property to be used in appraising real property for the 2023 tax year. The public hearing will be at 6:00 p.m. on September 19, 2022, at CVCC, Alexander Campus. The proposed schedules, standards, and rules are open for examination in the office of the Alexander County Tax Assessor and at the Alexander County Administration Building.

Doug Fox

Tax Administrator/Assessor

notice

aug3-22c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 22 CvS 347

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Otto H. Gienger, a/k/a Otto Helmut Gienger, a/k/a Otto Helmet Gienger, Marcus Gienger, Unknown Spouse of Marcus Gienger

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Otto H. Gienger, a/k/a Otto Helmut Gienger, a/k/a Otto Helmet Gienger, Marcus Gienger, Unknown Spouse of Marcus Gienger

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

TRACT I:

Being Lot No. 3, Map 2, in the subdivision of U. Luke Hafer, known as Luke’s View in Alexander County, as surveyed by J. S. Wilson, June 2, 1967, said plat being recorded in Map Book 2, Page 135, Alexander County Registry, reference to which is hereby made for a more full and complete description.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0002489, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 2 Fulbright Ln

TRACT II:

Being Lots Nos. 1 and 2 in the subdivision of U. Luke Hafer, known as Luke’s View in Alexander County, Map Book 2 at Page 135. The same is referred to for more accurate and complete description of said lot.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0002490, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: (0002490) Fulbright Ln

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than September 13, 2022 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of July 22, 2022.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

notice

aug17-22c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Shirley Ruth Brown, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of October 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of July, 2022.

CRYSTAL BARNES

2423 23rd Street Drive NE

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

aug17-22p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Shirley Louise Millsaps, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of October 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 19th day of July, 2022.

ANITA MILLSAPS DAVIS

1601 Boston Rd

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

aug17-22p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Margaret Geraldine Warren, a/k/a Margaret Jeraldine Warren, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of October 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of February, 2022.

TONYA M FERGUSON

30 Blue Jay Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

aug17-22p

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

22 CvS 153

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff

-vs-

TERRY NEAL KEEVER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF TERRY NEAL KEEVER

Defendants

NOTICE OF SALE

Under and by virtue of an order of the Superior Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. TERRY NEAL KEEVER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF TERRY NEAL KEEVER, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on August 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a point in the State Road No. 1497 in the Worley line; thence with the Worley and Barnes line North 5° 42’ 46” East 560.49 feet to a stone in the McLellan line; thence North 79° 8’ 15” West 399.87 feet to a white oak; thence North 3° 28’ 24” East 272.8 feet to a stake; thence North 11° 31’ 37” West 390.46 feet to a stake in the McLelland line; thence South 87° 51’ 13” West 382.13 feet to a stake; thence South 3° 9’ 52” West 1,221.41 feet to a stake in the Smith line; thence with the Smith line South 86° 0’ 43” East 849.26 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 18.46 acres, more or less.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0013788, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: (0013788) White Plains Road

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

In the instance where multiple tax parcels are indicated in this Notice, the Commissioner may elect to sell all of the parcels either in one sale, or on the sale date indicated sell each parcel individually by conducting a separate sale for each, or group various parcels together for several sales, or not conduct a sale at all on one or more parcels, as the Commissioner determines in his sole discretion as being most likely to sell the parcels at a price adequate to pay all taxes due, as well as fees and costs. Any party contemplating the filing of an upset bid is therefore strongly encouraged to consult the Clerk of Court records to ascertain the parcel or parcels included in the sale for which an upset bid is planned.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds. Title and condition of the property will be granted to the successful bidder “as is” and without warranties.

This the 22 day of June, 2022.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

TAX VALUE: $55,380.00

notice

aug3-22c

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

21 CvS 499

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff

-vs-

UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF RAYMOND JOWERS, EDWARD JOWERS, a/k/a EDWARD LEE JOWERS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF EDWARD JOWERS

Defendants

NOTICE OF SALE

Under and by virtue of an order of the Superior Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF RAYMOND JOWERS, EDWARD JOWERS, a/k/a EDWARD LEE JOWERS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF EDWARD JOWERS, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on August 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 4B, containing 23.97 acres, more or less, of the Richards’ Subdivision as per plat recorded in Plat Book 4, page 40, in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, to which plat reference is hereby made for greater certainty of description.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0001330, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 643 Gilbert Place

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

In the instance where multiple tax parcels are indicated in this Notice, the Commissioner may elect to sell all of the parcels either in one sale, or on the sale date indicated sell each parcel individually by conducting a separate sale for each, or group various parcels together for several sales, or not conduct a sale at all on one or more parcels, as the Commissioner determines in his sole discretion as being most likely to sell the parcels at a price adequate to pay all taxes due, as well as fees and costs. Any party contemplating the filing of an upset bid is therefore strongly encouraged to consult the Clerk of Court records to ascertain the parcel or parcels included in the sale for which an upset bid is planned.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds. Title and condition of the property will be granted to the successful bidder “as is” and without warranties.

This the 22 day of June, 2022.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

TAX VALUE: $79,118.00

notice

aug3-22c

************

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

22 CvS 27

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff

-vs-

JAMES L. GANT, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JAMES L. GANT, MELODY GANT INGRAM, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MELODY GANT INGRAM, BRENDA GANT WATERS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BRENDA GANT WATERS, JOHN GANT, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JOHN GANT, JUDY BAKER HIX,

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JUDY BAKER HIX, ROBERT L. BAKER, JR, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ROBERT L. BAKER, JR, MARTHA GOBLE DAGENHART, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARTHA GOBLE DAGENHART, JUDY GOBLE OLSHINSKI, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JUDY GOBLE OLSHINSKI, BRENDA GOBLE FOX, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BRENDA GOBLE FOX, ANN GOBLE MOORE, a/k/a ANNA GOBLE MOORE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ANN GOBLE MOORE, JOANN SIGMON WATTERS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JOANN SIGMON WATTERS, MARGARET DIANE BOWMAN SMITH, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARGARET DIANE BOWMAN SMITH, ORA JANE BOWMAN WALSTON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ORA JANE BOWMAN WALSTON, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF STEVEN W. SIGMON, a/k/a STEPHEN W. SIGMON

Defendants

Under and by virtue of an order of the Superior Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. JAMES L. GANT, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JAMES L. GANT, MELODY GANT INGRAM, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MELODY GANT INGRAM, BRENDA GANT WATERS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BRENDA GANT WATERS, JOHN GANT, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JOHN GANT, JUDY BAKER HIX, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JUDY BAKER HIX, ROBERT L. BAKER, JR, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ROBERT L. BAKER, JR, MARTHA GOBLE DAGENHART, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARTHA GOBLE DAGENHART, JUDY GOBLE OLSHINSKI, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JUDY GOBLE OLSHINSKI, BRENDA GOBLE FOX, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BRENDA GOBLE FOX, ANN GOBLE MOORE, a/k/a ANNA GOBLE MOORE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ANN GOBLE MOORE, JOANN SIGMON WATTERS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JOANN SIGMON WATTERS, MARGARET DIANE BOWMAN SMITH, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARGARET DIANE BOWMAN SMITH, ORA JANE BOWMAN WALSTON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ORA JANE BOWMAN WALSTON, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF STEVEN W. SIGMON, a/k/a STEPHEN W. SIGMON, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on August 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEING Lot No. 4 in Block B’1 as shown on the Map of Bell and St. Clair addition to the Town of Taylorsville, North Carolina, the said Map being recorded in Book 10, Page 126, Register of Deeds Office of Alexander County. FOR BACK TITLE, see deed from Alfred H. Watts and wife, Louise Watts, to Henry P. Goble and wife, Hessie Goble, dated September 24, 1946 and recorded in Deed Book 41 on Page 127 in the Alexander County Registry.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0007915, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: (0007915) Martin Luther King Dr

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

In the instance where multiple tax parcels are indicated in this Notice, the Commissioner may elect to sell all of the parcels either in one sale, or on the sale date indicated sell each parcel individually by conducting a separate sale for each, or group various parcels together for several sales, or not conduct a sale at all on one or more parcels, as the Commissioner determines in his sole discretion as being most likely to sell the parcels at a price adequate to pay all taxes due, as well as fees and costs. Any party contemplating the filing of an upset bid is therefore strongly encouraged to consult the Clerk of Court records to ascertain the parcel or parcels included in the sale for which an upset bid is planned.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds. Title and condition of the property will be granted to the successful bidder “as is” and without warranties.

This the 11 day of July, 2022.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

TAX VALUE: $11,832.00

notice

aug3-22c

************

Notice to Creditors

Having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Beth Elaine Plumley, of Alexander County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of October, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 8th day of July, 2022.

AUDIE E PLUMLEY

461 Birarwood Lane

Lowell, IN 46356

Cody McPherson

Attorney at Law

239 E. Broad Street

Statesville, NC 28677

(704) 873-7233

notice

aug10-22c

************

Notice to Creditors

North Carolina

Alexander County

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of JANE OLIVE MOHNEY, Deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before October 28, 2022, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, or corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 20th day of July, 2022.

Susan Jane Mohney

La Mesa, CA

Willie Fennell

Sigmon, Clark, Mackie, Hanvey & Ferrell, P.A.

250 2nd Ave SW

Hickory, NC 28602

(828)328-2596

notice

aug10-22p

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

NOTICE

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the ESTATE OF PHILLIP EARL LEWIS, late of Alexander County, North Carolina.

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before October 13, 2022, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 13th day of July, 2022.

Phillip Lewis, Executor

ESTATE OF PHILLIP EARL LEWIS

3818 Larkston Drive

Charlotte, NC 28226

Terry M. Taylor, Attorney

YOUNG, MORPHIS, BACH & TAYLOR, LLP

P. O. Drawer 2428

Hickory, NC 28603

Phone: (828) 322-4663

notice

aug3-22c