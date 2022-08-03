Man leads officers on chase

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman reports that on Thursday, July 28, 2022, patrol deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff’s attempted to assist the North Carolina State Highway Patrol with a traffic stop on NC 90 near Hiddenite Church Rd. in the Hiddenite Community. The vehicle failed to stop and fled from the officers, traveling at a high rate of speed down Old Mountain Rd. toward US 64, then taking a right onto US 64 westbound.

Pursuing officers were able to box the vehicle in and cause the vehicle to stop but not before the vehicle struck three of the patrol vehicles, causing damage. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was taken into custody. He was identified as 45 year old Christopher Ronald Perkins of Lenoir.

Arresting officers seized 53 grams of Methamphetamine, 10 grams of Marijuana, paraphernalia, and Alprazolam pills from inside the vehicle. Perkins was also wanted for Failing to Appear on numerous drug charges from Burke and Caldwell counties.

Christopher Perkins was charged with two counts of Assault With a Deadly Weapon on a Government Official, two counts of Felony Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Alprazolam), Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance (Marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, along with being served with the additional warrants from Caldwell and Burke County.

Perkins was placed under a $540,000.00 secured bond with a first appearance held on August 1, 2022, in Alexander County District Court.

Perkins was also charged by the N.C. State Highway Patrol for Fleeing to Elude Arrest and Speeding violations.