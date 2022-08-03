Ninth Annual Readers’ Choice Awards voting begins

The Alexander County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and The Taylorsville Times are partnering again this year to promote local businesses through the Ninth Annual Alexander County Readers’ Choice Awards.

“Have a favorite restaurant, a favorite mechanic, a favorite clothing store? Share your favorite Alexander County business by casting your vote for the Reader’s Choice Awards!” urged Connie Kincaid, EDC Business Development Manager.

Please take the survey (printed in this edition of The Times and also available online at www.alexanderedc.org/survey), and list your favorite Alexander County business for each of the categories. Please make every effort to complete the ballot in its entirety, but please don’t take the survey multiple times. Let’s keep it fair!

A random survey respondent will be chosen as a $50 winner and announced in The Taylorsville Times on August 10, 17, and 24 (more than half of the categories must be completed to be eligible to win).

The contest begins today, August 3, and will conclude on August 31. Help spread the word about this great way to promote your favorite local businesses!