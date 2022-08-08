Arnold R. Crouch, 84, passed away on August 8, 2022, at his home in Caldwell County.

Mr. Crouch was born on May 21, 1938, in Caldwell County, to the late Raymond S. Crouch and Lona Bowman Crouch. During his working career, Arnold was a postal clerk for USPS. Mr. Crouch proudly served his country and was an army veteran. He attended Dudley Shoals Baptist Church. Arnold enjoyed gardening, westerns, and old cars.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Crouch was preceded in death by his brothers, Lester Crouch, Buck Crouch, and Larry Crouch; and sisters, Edith Ritchie and Mildred Duncan.

Those left to cherish the memories of Arnold include his wife of 55 years, Carol Benfield Crouch; son, Jeff Crouch (Felicia); two granddaughters, Kyndel and Ella Crouch; brother, Steve Crouch (Donna); sisters, Doris Crouch and Joyce Wike; and a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 12, 2022, at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. A funeral service will be held Friday, August 12, 2022, at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Kyle Lloyd and Rev. John Barnhardt will officiate. Pallbearers will be family. DAV Ch. 84 and Ch. 6 will provide military rites.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dudley Shoals Baptist Church, 1882 Dudley Shoals Road, Granite Falls, NC 28630.

The family would like to thank Amorem Hospice for their care during this time.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

