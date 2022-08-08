Dorothy “Dot” Hayes Millsaps, 81, passed away at her home in Iredell County on August 8, 2022.

Ms. Millsaps was born on April 7, 1941, in Alexander County, to the late Walter Hayes and Mary Eloise Lackey Millsaps. Dot worked for Alexander Hospice as a nursing assistant. She was a lifetime member of Linney’s Grove Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday school. Dot enjoyed shopping and going to the beach. She loved spending time with her grandchild.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Lynn Millsaps; daughter, Christle Millsaps; and brothers, Gene and Gerald Hayes.

Those left to cherish the memories of Dot include her daughter, Cathy Millsaps Layfield (Paul); grandson, Jeremiah Layfield; sisters, Lucille Burgess (Ray), Helen Lawrence, and Lillian Hayes; and sisters-in-law, Linda and Ruth Hayes.

The funeral service will be held Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Linney’s Grove Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will mingle with friends after the service. Rev. William Weese, Rev. Kurt Miller, and Rev. Mike Bivens will officiate.

Kevin Souther, Cameron Barnes, Brent Millsaps, Nicolas Osborne, Ricky Gwaltney, and JD Gwaltney will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625; or Linney’s Grove Baptist Church, 6160 Sulphur Springs Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

