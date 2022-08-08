Mabel Fox Waugh, 82, of Stony Point, went home to be with her Lord on August 8, 2022.

She was born November 27, 1939, in Alexander County, to the late James Fox and Anna Sherrill Fox. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Mabel graduated from Stony Point High School. She worked for 18 years at Bassett Furniture, and went back to school at Mitchell College and got her CNA. She then worked for 14 years at Hospice of Alexander County.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Daisy Joyce, Suma Lambert, and Vernise Hefner; and two brothers, John Fox and Eugene Fox.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 64 years, Lentz Waugh of the home; two sons, Eric (Drucie) Waugh of Locust, and Ben ( Robin) Waugh of Charleston, South Carolina; a sister, Pearlie May Kerley of Taylorsville; a grandson, William Silas Waugh of Claremont; a sister and a brother-in-law, Doug Joyce of Eden; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at Hospice of Iredell County and Heritage Place for the care they gave Mabel and the comfort they gave the family.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Bethel United Methodist Church. Rev. Ron Setzer will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service at Bethel UMC Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; or Bethel UMC, 168 Lookout Dam Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Waugh Family.