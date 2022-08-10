Dorothy McGowan Bartlett, 89, of Hiddenite, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at her home.

Dorothy was born on August 5, 1933, in Burlington, the daughter of the late Raymond McGowan and Mary Hill McGowan.

She retired from the textile industry after many years of employment. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Taylorsville, where she dearly loved all the congregation. She loved to read about history, but most of all she loved to read her Bible. She always had an open door for those in need.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Thomas Bartlett; a son, John Bartlett; a sister, Barbara Huff; and a brother, Larry McGowan.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her daughters, Dorothy Elain Bowles of Galax, Virginia, Anita Pennell, Wilma Shook, and Mary Cannon, all of Hiddenite; her sons, Timothy Bartlett (Elaine) of Durham, David Bartlett of Hiddenite, and James Bartlett of Newton; 17 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; her sisters, Ruth Brooks, Elouise Aires, and Juel Phillips, all of Burlington; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church. Rev. Stephen Dagenhart will officiate. Burial will follow in the Eastview Cemetery in Newton. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund, 2570 Goble Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

