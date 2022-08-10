HELP WANTED

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

CONSTRUCTION WORKER NEEDED for a Renovations Company. Knowledge, experience, and a good work ethic would determine pay. Would consider training motivated and serious inquiries. Call 704-881-1127.

SEEKING a compassionate caregiver to provide assistance for my MOTHER. Caregiver Responsibilities: Assisting with personal care, Following a prescribed healthcare plan, Ensuring my Mother’s home is organized according to her needs. Providing mobility assistance may be required, for example helping my Mother with her motorized wheelchair, appointments, grocery. Meal and watch over. Work Schedule is 5 days a week and 5 hours per day. Salary is $26/hr. Contact by email Daniel (dajcahh@gmail.com) for more details.