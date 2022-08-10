LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 22 CvS 392

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Deborah Haithcox, a/k/a Deborah S. Haithcox, Unknown Heirs at Law of Janet Shoemaker Johnson Bustle, a/k/a Janet Bustle, a/k/a Janet Gayle Shoemaker, a/k/a Janet Shoemaker

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Deborah Haithcox, a/k/a Deborah S. Haithcox,

Unknown Heirs at Law of Janet Shoemaker Johnson Bustle, a/k/a Janet Bustle, a/k/a Janet Gayle Shoemaker, a/k/a Janet Shoemaker

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

Being all of Lot Number 1 of Block “C” of the Raintree Park Development, a map of which is recorded in Book of Maps Number 4 at Page 3 of the Alexander County Registry and referred to for a more complete description by metes and bounds.

BUT THIS CONVEYANCE IS made subject to the following restrictions which shall run with the land by whomsoever owned:

1. All mobile homes must be underpinned.

2. All lots are to be mowed, trash picked up around the premises, no unlicensed or junk vehicles are to remain on the property and in general to keep the premises in a neat and orderly manner.

3. No chickens, horses, goats, hogs or other animals used for food or commercial sale shall be kept on premises.

4. Any outbuildings must be constructed of wood paneling, masonry or other matching metal siding, which will not be used for commercial purposes.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey. Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0022285, Alexander County Tax Office.

Address: 24 Hideaway Acres Lane

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than September 20, 2022 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of August 2, 2022.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

notice

aug24-22c

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 22 CVD 1180

NORTH CAROLINA

IREDELL COUNTY

CITY OF STATESVILLE, a Municipal Corporation, Plaintiff, v. TIMOTHY SMITH, Defendant.

To: TIMOTHY SMITH, PO BOX 628, Taylorsville, NC, 28681, (Last known address)

TAKE NOTICE that an action as above-entitled has been filed against you, and the nature of the relief being sought is: Complaint for Nuisance Abatement filed May 17, 2022 in Iredell County, North Carolina.

You are required to make defense to such pleading no later than August 30, 2022 and upon failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief being sought.

This the 5th day of August, 2022.

Winthrop & Gaines Messick, PLLC

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Leah Gaines Messick

N.C. State Bar #45481

Attorney for Plaintiff

706 Hartness Road

Statesville, NC 28677

Phone: (704) 872-9544

Facsimile: (704) 872-7712

notice

aug24-22c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Sara M. Keever, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of November, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of August, 2022.

LISA BRADLEY MCLAIN

1569 York Institute Rd

Hiddenite, NC 28636

executor

aug31-22p

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Lanna Gale Davidson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of November 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of August, 2022.

ROBERT A DAVIDSON

1225 Elizabeth Ave

Statesville, NC 28677

administrator

aug31-22p

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Floyd Henry Benfield, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of November 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of August, 2022.

DANA D. BENFIELD

1307 Daniels Lumber Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

aug31-22p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of George Lindburg White, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of November, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of August, 2022.

DALE L. WHITE

414 Herman Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

aug31-22p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Doris June Fortner James, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of November, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of August, 2022.

JOSEPH RANDALL JAMES

2963 NC HWY 16 North

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

aug31-22p

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executor’s of the Estate of Donald Lynn Robertson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of November, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of August, 2022.

ALORIS ANN ROBERTSON

228 Forest Acres Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

AMANDA JEAN GOBLE

520 Elder Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

co-executor

aug31-22p

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of James Harold Pennell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of November 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of July, 2022.

TINA PENNELL WARREN

49 Carl E Hefner Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

aug24-22p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Robert Glenn Harrington, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of November, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of July, 2022.

Brenda Harrington Watson

100 CJ Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

aug24-22p

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 22 CvS 347

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Otto H. Gienger, a/k/a Otto Helmut Gienger, a/k/a Otto Helmet Gienger, Marcus Gienger, Unknown Spouse of Marcus Gienger

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Otto H. Gienger, a/k/a Otto Helmut Gienger, a/k/a Otto Helmet Gienger, Marcus Gienger, Unknown Spouse of Marcus Gienger

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

TRACT I:

Being Lot No. 3, Map 2, in the subdivision of U. Luke Hafer, known as Luke’s View in Alexander County, as surveyed by J. S. Wilson, June 2, 1967, said plat being recorded in Map Book 2, Page 135, Alexander County Registry, reference to which is hereby made for a more full and complete description.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0002489, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 2 Fulbright Ln

TRACT II:

Being Lots Nos. 1 and 2 in the subdivision of U. Luke Hafer, known as Luke’s View in Alexander County, Map Book 2 at Page 135. The same is referred to for more accurate and complete description of said lot.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0002490, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: (0002490) Fulbright Ln

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than September 13, 2022 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of July 22, 2022.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

notice

aug17-22c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Shirley Ruth Brown, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of October 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of July, 2022.

CRYSTAL BARNES

2423 23rd Street Drive NE

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

aug17-22p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Shirley Louise Millsaps, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of October 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 19th day of July, 2022.

ANITA MILLSAPS DAVIS

1601 Boston Rd

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

aug17-22p

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Margaret Geraldine Warren, a/k/a Margaret Jeraldine Warren, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of October 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of February, 2022.

TONYA M FERGUSON

30 Blue Jay Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

aug17-22p

Notice to Creditors

Having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Beth Elaine Plumley, of Alexander County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of October, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 8th day of July, 2022.

AUDIE E PLUMLEY

461 Birarwood Lane

Lowell, IN 46356

Cody McPherson

Attorney at Law

239 E. Broad Street

Statesville, NC 28677

(704) 873-7233

notice

aug10-22c

Notice to Creditors

North Carolina

Alexander County

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of JANE OLIVE MOHNEY, Deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before October 28, 2022, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, or corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 20th day of July, 2022.

Susan Jane Mohney

La Mesa, CA

Willie Fennell

Sigmon, Clark, Mackie, Hanvey & Ferrell, P.A.

250 2nd Ave SW

Hickory, NC 28602

(828)328-2596

notice

aug10-22p