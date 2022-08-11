Israel Lynn Campbell, 42, of Stony Point, passed away on August 11, 2022, at his home.

Israel was born March 17, 1980, in Alexander County, to the late Johnny Allen Campbell and Kathryn Heafner Campbell of the home. Israel was a member of The Living Water Community Church.

He was a 1998 graduate of ACHS and a 2002 graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne College, where he had a very successful career in baseball. He was involved in Bible studies, the Food closet in Stony Point, VBS, the Church choir, and many sporting events, especially baseball. Israel also loved talking to anyone, especially about his Lord and Savior.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Julia Dabney Deal; two grandmothers, Joyce Hall – maternal grandmother, and Mary Evelyn Campbell – paternal grandmother; and three grandfathers, Dr. Bob Heafner – maternal grandfather, Richard Hall – maternal grandfather, and Howard Campbell – paternal grandfather.

Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Kathryn Ann Campbell of the home (Tony Pope); a sister, Mary Elizabeth (Betsy) Campbell of Stony Point; five nephews, Zachary Deal and wife Lauren, Isaiah Campbell, Jacob Campbell, Elijah Campbell, and Thomas Campbell; and three great-nephews, Samuel Deal, Silas Deal, and Stephen Deal. Israel had many aunts, uncles, and cousins, two great-aunts and a great-uncle, and many, many friends.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., at Stony Point Baptist Church. Rev. Zachary Deal, Rev. Brent Harrington, and Rev. Rick Norman will officiate. The family will receive friends Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. till 4:45 p.m. at Stony Point Baptist Church Lindsey Hall.

Pallbearers include Will Pennell, Jordan Watts, Chris Watts, Joshua Heafner, Isaiah Campbell, and Jacob Campbell.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hiddenite Baptist Church, 250 Hiddenite Church Rd, Hiddenite, NC 28636; The Living Water Community Church, 4837 Taylorsville Hwy, Stony Point, NC 28678; and Stony Point Baptist Church, PO Box 198, Stony Point, NC 28678.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Campbell Family.