CLANTON WINS $50 — The first of three survey respondents drawn in the 9th Annual Alexander County Readers’ Choice Awards is Samantha Clanton, of Hiddenite, shown above. She filled out the survey online.

As of August 10, two $50 prizes remain. Anyone can have a chance at the two remaining $50 prizes by filling out the survey, inserted in this week’s print issue, or find it online at http://alexanderedc.org/survey.