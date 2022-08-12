Phyllis Marie Hayes, 74, of Statesville, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at her home.

Phyllis was born April 28, 1948, in Duluth, Minnesota, the daughter of the late Robert Seely Palmer and Le Vonne Loretta Herrick Gear. She was a homemaker and of the Catholic faith.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her husband, James Kent Hayes of the home; and her children, James Kent Hayes, Jr., Patti Reed, and Michael Earl Hayes.

Honoring Phyllis’s wishes, no services are planned at this time.

