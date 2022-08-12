Richard Eugene Stanley, 82, of Harmony, passed away on August 12, 2022, at his home after an extended illness.

Richard was born December 10, 1939, in Forsyth County, to the late Edward Stanley and Annie Goad Stanley. Richard worked as a molding operator and was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish his memory include two sons, Jerry Stanley of the home, and William Stanley of Statesville; and a daughter, Rebecca Stanley Baker of Little River, South Carolina.

A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Stony Point Cemetery. Rev. Richard Hamrick will officiate. The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 16, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Stanley Family.