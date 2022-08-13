Barbara Ann Johnson Gilbert, 76, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, in Caldwell County.

She was born November 8, 1945, in Caldwell County, to the late Clyde James Johnson and Bertha Mae Norris Griffin. Barbara was a member of Oxford Memorial Baptist Church in Taylorsville. Ms. Gilbert enjoyed the beach and camping but, most of all, she enjoyed her grandchildren and spending time with her family.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Bridget and Brittany Gilbert, and a great-grandson, Zachary Daniel Raby.

Those left to cherish the memories of Barbara include a daughter, Kelly Gilbert Zingler (David) of Southport; two sons, David Gilbert (Lena) of Lenoir, and Marc Gilbert (Brenda) of Taylorsville; three brothers, Kenneth Johnson (Judy) of Jonas Ridge, Gary Johnson of Hickory, and Keith Griffin (Rhonda) of Lenoir; a sister, Karen Griffin Ford (Brian) of Lenoir; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Alexander Funeral Service from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. The funeral service will follow on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Neal Walker will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oxford Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Cody Gilbert, Stephen Raby, Ryan St. John, Will Larson, Drew Cox, and Mark Spencer.

Donations may be made to Amorem Hospice at 902 Kirkwood St NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

