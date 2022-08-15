Rickey Calvin Ham, 62, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at his home in Alexander County.

He was born April 19, 1960, in Alexander County, to the late Calvin Coolidge Herman and Ruth Marie Daniels Ham. Rickey was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church. He enjoyed walking, listening to music, and deer watching but, most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and pets, Zoey and Mushie.

Along with his parents, Mr. Ham was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Ham.

Those left to cherish the memories of Rickey include his wife of 41 years, Virginia Barnes Ham; daughter, Angela Riddle; son, Rickey Donald Ham; brothers, Mickey Daniels (Rebekah), Dale Ham (Maureen), and David Ham (Angela); sisters, Barbara Canipe (Rick), Peggy Forsyth (Ed), and Debbie Bentley (Jerry); four grandchildren, Anthony Riddle, Chase Riddle, Dylan Riddle, and Dakota Riddle; great-granddaughter, Laina Sayge Riddle; and special niece, Shelley Bolick.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Alexander Funeral Service from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. The funeral service will follow on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Allen Fox and Rev. Keith Bowman will officiate. Burial will follow in the Harrington Cemetery.

Anthony Riddle, Chase Riddle, Dylan Riddle, Dakota Riddle, Rickey Donald Ham, Chris Bentley, David Bolick, and Anthony Bentley will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Alexander Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.