Mary Rogers, 88, of Taylorsville, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones.

Mary was born on May 18, 1934, in Elkview, West Virginia, to the late Pharaoh and Tressie Shafer. She graduated from Elkview High School in 1952 and from Garfield Memorial Hospital, Training School for Nurses, Washington D.C, in 1956. She married George “Lee” Rogers the next year.

Her career as a registered nurse allowed her to work in hospitals in different cities and states across the Southeast US. Her longest-tenured and most favored memories were from working at the Alexander Community Hospital in Taylorsville. She was a member of Three Forks Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Lee Rogers; her siblings, William, Eugene, Lorene, Doris, and Betty; along with daughter-in-law, Robin Rogers.

Mrs. Rogers is survived by her sons, Lenny (Elena) Rogers of Taylorsville, and George (Judy) Rogers of Hickory; six grandchildren, Rachel, Hannah, Ben, Jarrod, Lily and Levi Rogers; a brother-in-law, Earl Rogers and wife Dakota; and beloved nieces and nephews.

The family would like to acknowledge her loving and dedicated caregivers, Milledean Miller, Libby White, Carmen Brookshire, and Gina Davis. We are also grateful for the services provided by Dr. Anthony Barber at Piedmont Endocrinology, the doctors at Piedmont Cardiology, and the staff and nurses at Alexander Hospice in this final season.

We are grateful for the many years the Lord allowed us to enjoy her unconditional love to her family. We are also humbled by the service she provided to thousands of patients at the hospitals she worked for during her career.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Three Forks Baptist Church. Funeral service will immediately follow starting at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Carson Moseley will be officiating. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Ben Rogers, Jarrod Rogers, Craig Childers, Tony Elder, Lee Herman, and Trey Herman.

The family requests, in addition to flowers, that memorials be made to Mary’s granddaughter, Rachel Rogers, who is a missionary in Costa Rica or to Alexander Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Donations for Rachel can be sent to: Til He Returns (Memo: In Memory of Mary Rogers), 10925 Cherry Creek Ct., Parker, CO 80138 or through the link https://meigiving.org/donate/rachellrogersmissions.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

