August 18, 2022

Readers’ Choice second $50 winner drawn

Eric Carrigan

CARRIGAN WINS $50 — The second of three survey respondents drawn in the 9th Annual Alexander County Readers’ Choice Awards is Eric Carrigan, of Bethlehem, shown above. He filled out the survey online.

One $50 prize remains —
Anyone can have a chance at the remaining $50 prize by filling out the survey, on Page 8B in the Aug. 17 issue, or find it online at http://alexanderedc.org/survey.

 

 

CLANTON WINS $50 — The first of three survey respondents drawn in the 9th Annual Alexander County Readers’ Choice Awards is Samantha Clanton, of Hiddenite, shown above. She filled out the survey online.

 

