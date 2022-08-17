Sylva Parsons Hutchens, 91, of Statesville, passed away on August 17, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

Sylva was born September 21, 1930, in Bluefield, West Virginia, to the late Walter Hampton Parsons and Louis Teague Parsons. Sylva was a member of Redemption Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 61 years, Albert Leon Hutchens of the home; a son, Randel Cohee; a daughter, Linda Miller of Hiddenite; and a brother, Mack Parsons of Wilkesboro.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Redemption Baptist Church. Rev. Roger Holland will officiate and Jason Miller will speak. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Chapman Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Hutchens Family.