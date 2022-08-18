Dianne Little withdraws from Board of Education race

On Monday, August 15, 2022, Alexander County Board of Education candidate Dr. Dianne Little announced her withdrawal from seeking a seat on the school board.

Her name will still appear on the November ballot, as state law prohibits nonpartisan election candidates from withdrawing their names at any time after three days before the close of the candidate filing period, according to Patrick Wike, Alexander County Elections Director.

Dr. Little made the following statement:

“After a great deal of thought and prayer, I have made the very difficult decision to withdraw from the Board of Education race. I simply need to devote more of my time honoring increasing family obligations. I have tried to balance those obligations with other responsibilities that I have on various boards, committees, and commissions; however, I have not been successful. Recently, I have realized that this is especially the time to put family above all other considerations.

“Eventually, I will relocate to another area. Doing so will make me ineligible for the Alexander Board. Knowing that and remaining in the race would not be fair to the other candidates or to the voters. (However, the State Board of Elections will not let me remove my name from the ballot; so, I will still be listed as a candidate and people can still vote for me. That is rather odd, but it is the State ruling on my situation.)

“I want to apologize to the many people who have been supportive of and excited about my candidacy. You and the young people of this county were the reason I decided to run. I just wanted ( and still want) our school system to be as strong as it can be. I do hope that you understand my decision.

“Please remain behind (or get behind!) our school system and its students, teachers, and parents. Please support candidates who want to help, not hinder, the efforts of our teachers and administrators as they strive to provide the best possible education for every single young person in their care. The professional educators in Alexander County deserve much more support and recognition than they are receiving for all that they have done and will continue to do for their students, and you can make sure they get that support and recognition through your vote! Stand with candidates who want to improve our school system and make it stronger, not those who want to constantly criticize and attack that system and the dedicated professionals working in it. Make a positive difference with your vote!” Little concluded.