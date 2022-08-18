Man wanted in Martin Co. barricades self in local home

Sheriff Chris Bowman reports that at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 15, 2022, the Alexander County Communications Center received a 911 hang up call from a residence located on Poplar Springs Rd in the northeastern section of Alexander County.

Telecommunicators were unable to determine the nature of the call so officers were dispatched to the residence to check on the well being of the home’s occupants. Upon arrival, the officers were met by an individual who stated that his roommate was making concerning statements and may be suffering from a mental illness.

Officers entered the residence and found that the individual had barricaded himself in his bedroom and it was unknown if he was armed or not. There was no one else in the home at the time. Numerous attempts to communicate with the barricaded subject was unsuccessful and the officers on scene called for additional off duty personnel to respond to the scene.

Further investigation revealed that the individual inside was identified as Brandon Bowen Warren, age 39 from Beaufort County, NC. Mr. Warren was found to have active warrants for Failing to Appear in Martin County, NC, for Child Abuse charges as well as Indecent Liberties with a Minor and a Habitual Felon charge.

The Alexander County Sheriffs Office Special Response Team responded to the address and Mr. Warren was taken into custody after the Team forced entry in the bedroom occupied by Mr. Warren.

Brandon Bowen Warren was served with the outstanding warrants from Martin County, NC, and also was charged with Resisting Arrest and Injury to Personal Property by Alexander County Deputies. His bond was set at $55,000.00 secured.

Sheriff Bowman would like to the Taylorsville Police Department for their assistance during this incident as well as the Alexander County EMS for staging in the area, in case their assistance was needed.