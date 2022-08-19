Elva C. Fox, 95, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Alexander County.

Ms. Fox was born on January 23, 1927, in Alexander County, to the late Waitsel Ed Chapman and Iona Oliver Chapman. Elva had worked as a waitress at Captain’s Galley. She was a member of Mt. Herman Baptist Church. Ms. Fox loved to do word search puzzles and travel to Gatlinburg. Elva loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James W. “Jim” Fox; daughter, Glenda L. Campbell; brothers, Clifford Chapman, Bub Chapman, Escar Chapman, Carl Chapman, and Roy Chapman; and sisters, Jeanette Jolly and Georgia Ann Keller.

Those left to cherish the memories of Elva include her son, James E. Fox; daughter, Karen Fox Fierro; grandchildren, Kira Boyd (Justin), Maria Fierro (Skip Waters), Steve Smith, Eric Jennings (Dawn), and James “JJ” Jackson (Jennifer); great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Smith, Trevor Smith, Drew Jackson, Tyler Jackson, Dalton Jackson, Gage Jackson, Eric Jennings Jr., Evan Waters, Nathan Boyd, Reid Boyd, and Reece Boyd; sister-in-law that is more like a sister, Wayburn Millsaps; son-in-law, Jesse Fierro; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ms. Fox will lie in state Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Alexander Funeral Service from 9:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. The funeral service will follow on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Mt. Herman Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Ray Pennell will officiate.

Justin Boyd, Glenn Keller, Tyler Jackson, Eric Jennings Jr., Mike Jolly, and Skip Waters will serve as pallbearers.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Alexander Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.