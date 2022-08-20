Tony Roger Head, 71, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Valley Nursing Center in Alexander County.

Mr. Head was born on October 28, 1950, in Iredell County, to the late David Head and Mildred Mayberry Head. Tony was a member of Pisgah United Methodist Church in Hiddenite. He proudly served in the United States Army.

During his working career, Tony was the manager of Don Mays Hardware in Taylorsville. Tony was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and was an avid collector of all things. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Those left to cherish the memories of Tony include is wife of 48 years, Martha Gladys Levan Head; son, Jason Head (Carrie); grandchildren, Addison Head, Ava Head, and Carson Head; sisters, Louise Grose, Frances Patrick (Ted), Joyce Lowrance (Jimmy), Nancy Duncan (Randy), Peggy Marlin (Larry), and Jane Sloan; brother, Benny Head (Kim); and several nieces and nephews.

A family-led graveside memorial service for Mr. Head will be Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Pisgah United Methodist Church in Hiddenite at 4:00 p.m. There will be a receiving in the Family Life Center from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Pisgah United Methodist Church Building Fund, c/o Paula Riddle, 671 Pisgah Church Road, Stony Point, NC 28678.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.