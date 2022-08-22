Andy Berry named interim principal at EAMS

Andy Berry will serve as the interim principal at East Alexander Middle School as the search begins for a permanent lead administrator for the school, according to a press release from Alexander County Schools. Berry replaces Kristie Love who is stepping away due to personal reasons.

Mr. Berry has worked with Alexander County Schools since October of 2020 as a behavior specialist. Beforehand, he worked for 24 years in Caldwell County Schools including 15 years as a principal at an elementary school.

He is licensed as both a school social worker and school administrator with a bachelors in gerontology from Wichita State University, a masters in social work from UNC-Chapel Hill, and a masters degree in administration from Appalachian State University.

Berry sent a statement Tuesday to the Falcons’ staff through assistant principal Jennifer Miller. He said, “I look forward to serving as interim principal in the coming weeks at EAMS. We have wonderful staff, students, and families.”

“Many thanks for the kindness and well wishes extended to Mrs. Love. Her work and dedication to the school is much appreciated.”

He went on to explain, “I’m currently negotiating flight delays in stormy Texas, but hope to land in North Carolina midday Tuesday.”

“Until we are together, please take time to consider the “Big 3”. It is what students and families (and us as well) need at school: to be safe; to be cared for and known; to be ensured their success will happen.”

East Alexander Middle School is home to 566 students in sixth through eighth grades.