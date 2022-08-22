Jeryl “Jeri” Marilyn Killian, 78, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, in Catawba County.

Ms. Killian was born on September 23, 1943, in McDowell County, to the late John Harrison Cuthrell and Bonnie Behealer Hogan. Jeri was a photographer and enjoyed taking pictures. She was a member of Friendship Lutheran Church. Jeri loved crafting and showing horses, but her greatest love was spending time with her family and caring for her fur babies. She was a people person and enjoyed everyone.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Killian; grandson, Tony Ward; brothers, Dennis Hogan and Randy Hogan; and sister, Glenda Bradley.

Those left to cherish the memories of Jeri include her children, Marty Revis (Karen), Steve Smart (Kim Sigmon), Denita Jackson, Gary “Butch” Killian (Lennie), Cathy Reinbold, and Rita Moore; grandchildren, Katie, Aaron, Seth, Amber T., Sierra, Zach, Patrick, Amber, and Jason; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Jimmy Hogan (Judy), David Hogan (Sharon), and Bobby Hogan (Donna); and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Friendship Lutheran Church from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Friendship Lutheran Church at 4:00 p.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Pastor Gary Haddock will officiate.

Roger Regan, Reilly Regan, Seth Weatherman, Patrick Reinbold, Zachery Stafford, and Jackie Fisher will serve as pallbearers.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to Alexander County Humane Society, 116 Waggin Trail Drive, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.