James “Richard” Walker, 54, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Forsyth County.

Mr. Walker was born on January 24, 1968, in Alexander County, to the late Ronald and Mary Wilson Walker. Richard was a car salesman. Before his declining health, Mr. Walker enjoyed racing, fishing, cooking, and coaching youth football, but spending time with family and friends is what he enjoyed most.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his niece, Cevanna Walker.

Those left to cherish the memories of Richard include his brother, Jeffrey Walker; nephews, Dusty Walker (Sara), and Braden Walker; niece, Cierra Walker; great-nephew, Eli Walker; great-niece, Macy Walker; special friend, Karla Carver; and several extended family members.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Little River Baptist Church from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Little River Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Little River Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Neal Walker and Rev. Jeff Chapman will officiate.

Dusty Walker, Robert “Robbie” Mitchell, Danny Jones, Brian Teague, Kyle St. Clair, and Lucas St. Clair will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.