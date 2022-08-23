Jimmy Lee Lambert, 73, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Forsyth County.

Mr. Lambert was born on June 12, 1949, in Iredell County, to the late Thomas Edsel Lambert and Addie Pauline Cloer Lambert. Mr. Lambert graduated from Harding High School. Jimmy was a member of East Taylorsville Baptist Church.

During his working career, he worked for International Paper as a pressman. Mr. Lambert proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and Army National Guard. Jimmy was very involved in the DAV where he served as Vice Commander. He was also a member of VFW and American Legion, and served as an Honor Guard for funerals. He loved to deer hunt, especially with his grandsons.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Lambert Jr.; and a daughter-in-law, Tracy Lambert.

Those left to cherish the memories of Jimmy include his wife of 52 years, Shirley Lambert; daughter, Amy L. Shook (Andrew); sister, Alice Pope; and four grandsons, Brayden Shook, Logan Shook, Thomas Lambert, and Jacob Lambert.

Visitation will be held Sunday, August 28, 2022, at East Taylorsville Baptist Church from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at East Taylorsville Baptist Church at 4:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. Rev. Jamie Steele will officiate. DAV Chapter 84 and Chapter 6 and VFW 5466 will provide military rights.

Randy Teague, Shawn Bennett, Le Roy Babcock, Mark Stafford, Charlie Powell, and Matt Hartsoe will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to East Taylorsville Baptist Church, 644 1st Ave Dr SE, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or DAV Ch. 84, 582 Carrigan Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

