Mary Inez Baker Teague, 86, of Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at The Greens at Hickory.

Mary was born August 19, 1936, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Turner Teague and Lillie Pauline Baker. She worked in the furniture industry and was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her sons, Michael Eugene Teague of Taylorsville, and Terry Lee Teague of Hickory; her sisters, Dorothy Spencer of Hickory, and Teresa Baker of Taylorsville; her brothers, Jerry Baker, Lindsey Baker, and Jackie Baker, all of Taylorsville.

No services are planned at this time.

