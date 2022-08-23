Reba Joan Houck, 79, of Statesville, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Reba was born February 24, 1943, in Ashe County, the daughter of the late David Reece Houck and Lena Mae Goodman. She had worked for ASC Trim Systems and was a member of CountrySide Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her daughters, Monica Gantt and Melissa South, both of Statesville; her sister, Shirley Houck South of West Jefferson; her brother, Willie Houck of Crumpler; and the father of her children, Dennis Bower South, Sr. of Deep Gap.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life Service at 4 p.m., Sunday, August 28, 2022, at CountrySide Baptist Church. Dr. James Smith and Rev. Matthew Cranford will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Gideons or CountrySide Baptist Church Building Fund.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.