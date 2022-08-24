Clara Propst Huffman, of Hickory, passed into eternal life on August 24, 2022.

Born January 2, 1939, in Burke County, she was the daughter of James Wesley Propst and Milam Mae Collins Propst.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh David Huffman, and her brothers, Joe Herbert Propst (Geraldine) and Dan Lewis Propst.

Surviving siblings are Phyllis Propst Crow (Alford), Edward Russell Propst (Phyllis), Brenda Propst Eckard (Larry), Fredia Propst Fortenberry (Wayne), and James David Propst (Norma); and Dan’s wife, Bonnie Ray Paige Propst.

She leaves her daughters, Jennifer Setzer Fischer of Berlin, Wisconsin, and Pamela Huffman Falls of Reston, Virginia; her son, Frederick Millard Setzer Jr. (Diana) of Greenville, South Carolina; her stepchildren, Debbie Huffman Cline (Wade) of Taylorsville, and Connie Kirby Ray (Phil) of Haines City, Florida; her grandchildren, Dana Cline Killian of Hickory, Wendy Renee Cline of Hickory, Bryan Kirby (Katie) of Boomer, Noah Christian Falls of Lake Wylie, South Carolina, Cheryl Marie Fischer of Wautoma, Wisconsin, and Trisha Ann Fischer of Berlin, Wisconsin; her great-grandchildren, Gavin Killian of Hickory, Brianna Killian of Hickory, Ellie Kirby of Boomer, Erica Michelle Rooney of Wautoma, Wisconsin, and Dominick Charlie Fischer of Berlin, Wisconsin; and numerous nieces and nephews of Catawba, Burke, and Lincoln counties.

She was a very active member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. She loved being with family, cooking, gardening, ceramics, crocheting, and traveling with her husband. She always had a smile on her face or a hug for anyone that wanted/needed it.

Receiving and funeral service will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 7500 NC-127, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on Monday, August 29. Receiving will start at 1:00 p.m. and the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 3120 Falling Creek Rd, Hickory, NC.

Memorials may be made in her honor to the Alzheimer’s Association, https://www.alz.org/northcarolina/about_us.

Arrangements made by Bass Smith Funeral Home – Hickory, 334 Second St NW, Hickory, NC 28601.