LEGAL NOTICES

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 22 CvS 408

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Thomas Leon Howell, a/k/a Tom Howell, Basic Finance, Inc., Lienholder

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Thomas Leon Howell, a/k/a Tom Howell, Basic Finance, Inc., Lienholder

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING on an iron stake, said stake being the Northeast corner of that property conveyed by Deed recorded in Book 86 at Page 646 of the Alexander County Registry; thence South 00 degrees 42 minutes 42 seconds West 100.57 feet to an iron stake on the Northern edge of the sidewalk on Fourth Avenue, Northwest; thence with the sidewalk North 86 degrees 5 minutes 39 minutes West 102.69 feet to an iron stake on the Northern edge of said sidewalk; thence North 12 degrees 1 minute 22 seconds East 98.33 feet to an iron stake; thence South 88 degrees 12 minutes 9 seconds East 83.25 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing .21 acres, pursuant to survey of Richard C. Current for Thomas L. Howell and Margaret Howell dated March 25, 1985, a copy of which is recorded in Book 261, Page 261, Alexander County Registry.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0007592, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 331 4th Ave N

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than October 4, 2022 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of August 12, 2022.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

notice

sep7-22c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Douglas Terry Bowman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of November, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of August, 2022.

DARRELL LYNN BOWMAN

1228 12th Street Circle NE

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

sep14-22p

NOTICE TO CREDITORS & DEBTORS

Having qualified as Administrator for the Estate of VINCENT MCKAYE BLALOCK of Alexander County, NC, this is to notify all persons having claims against the deceased to file an itemized verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before November 25, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 23rd day of August 2022.

LEONORA NATAL, Administrator for Estate of VINCENT MCKAYE BLALOCK, c/o Anthony Masino Attorney at Law, Anthony Masino PC, PO Box 1801 Hildebran NC 28637

Publication Dates: August 24, August 31, September 7, September 14, 2022.

notice

sep14-22p

22-SP-15 NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power and authority contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed and delivered by Kenneth Presnell and Dennis Presnell and Shannon Presnell dated April 1, 2002 and recorded on April 2, 2002, in Book 432 at Page 2055, in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina; and because of default in the payment of the indebtedness secured thereby and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the Note secured by said Deed of Trust, the undersigned Goddard & Peterson, PLLC (Substitute Trustee) will offer for sale at the courthouse door in the City of Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, on August 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Alexander, North Carolina and being more particularly described in the above referenced Deed of Trust, together with all improvements located thereon: Address of Property: 240 Grassy Ridge Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681 Tax Parcel ID: 0066307 and 0010925 Present Record Owner: Kenneth Presnell and Shannon Presnell Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in N.C.G.S. §45-21.23. Said property is sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, any Land Transfer Tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1). The real property described above is being offered for sale ‘‘AS IS, WHERE IS’’ and will be sold subject to all superior liens, unpaid taxes, and special assessments. Neither the Substitute Trustee nor the holder of the Note secured by the Deed of Trust being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representatives of either the Substitute Trustee or the holder of the Note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed.

The sale will be held open for ten (10) days for upset bids as required by law. If the Trustee or Substitute Trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey title include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the sale and reinstatement of the loan without knowledge of the Substitute Trustee(s). If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Substitute Trustee(s), in its/their sole discretion, if it/they believe(s) the challenge to have merit, may declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy. Additional Notice where the Real Property is Residential with less than 15 Rental Units: An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Superior Court of the County in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or/after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the Notice that is at least ten (10) days, but no more than ninety (90) days, after the sale date contained in the Notice of Sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the Notice of Termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of such termination. This is a communication from a debt collector. The purpose of this Communication is to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose, except as stated below in the instance of bankruptcy protection. If you are under the protection of the bankruptcy court or have been discharged as a result of a bankruptcy proceeding, this notice is given to you pursuant to statutory requirement and for informational purposes and is not intended as an attempt to collect a debt or as an act to collect, assess, or recover all or any portion of the debt from you personally. FN# 3057.05721 59121

notice

aug24-22c

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 22 CvS 392

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Deborah Haithcox, a/k/a Deborah S. Haithcox, Unknown Heirs at Law of Janet Shoemaker Johnson Bustle, a/k/a Janet Bustle, a/k/a Janet Gayle Shoemaker, a/k/a Janet Shoemaker

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Deborah Haithcox, a/k/a Deborah S. Haithcox,

Unknown Heirs at Law of Janet Shoemaker Johnson Bustle, a/k/a Janet Bustle, a/k/a Janet Gayle Shoemaker, a/k/a Janet Shoemaker

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

Being all of Lot Number 1 of Block “C” of the Raintree Park Development, a map of which is recorded in Book of Maps Number 4 at Page 3 of the Alexander County Registry and referred to for a more complete description by metes and bounds.

BUT THIS CONVEYANCE IS made subject to the following restrictions which shall run with the land by whomsoever owned:

1. All mobile homes must be underpinned.

2. All lots are to be mowed, trash picked up around the premises, no unlicensed or junk vehicles are to remain on the property and in general to keep the premises in a neat and orderly manner.

3. No chickens, horses, goats, hogs or other animals used for food or commercial sale shall be kept on premises.

4. Any outbuildings must be constructed of wood paneling, masonry or other matching metal siding, which will not be used for commercial purposes.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey. Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0022285, Alexander County Tax Office.

Address: 24 Hideaway Acres Lane

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than September 20, 2022 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of August 2, 2022.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

notice

aug24-22c

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 22 CVD 1180

NORTH CAROLINA

IREDELL COUNTY

CITY OF STATESVILLE, a Municipal Corporation, Plaintiff, v. TIMOTHY SMITH, Defendant.

To: TIMOTHY SMITH, PO BOX 628, Taylorsville, NC, 28681, (Last known address)

TAKE NOTICE that an action as above-entitled has been filed against you, and the nature of the relief being sought is: Complaint for Nuisance Abatement filed May 17, 2022 in Iredell County, North Carolina.

You are required to make defense to such pleading no later than August 30, 2022 and upon failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief being sought.

This the 5th day of August, 2022.

Winthrop & Gaines Messick, PLLC

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Leah Gaines Messick

N.C. State Bar #45481

Attorney for Plaintiff

706 Hartness Road

Statesville, NC 28677

Phone: (704) 872-9544

Facsimile: (704) 872-7712

notice

aug24-22c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Sara M. Keever, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of November, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of August, 2022.

LISA BRADLEY MCLAIN

1569 York Institute Rd

Hiddenite, NC 28636

executor

aug31-22p

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Lanna Gale Davidson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of November 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of August, 2022.

ROBERT A DAVIDSON

1225 Elizabeth Ave

Statesville, NC 28677

administrator

aug31-22p

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Floyd Henry Benfield, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of November 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of August, 2022.

DANA D. BENFIELD

1307 Daniels Lumber Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

aug31-22p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of George Lindburg White, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of November, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of August, 2022.

DALE L. WHITE

414 Herman Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

aug31-22p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Doris June Fortner James, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of November, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of August, 2022.

JOSEPH RANDALL JAMES

2963 NC HWY 16 North

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

aug31-22p

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executor’s of the Estate of Donald Lynn Robertson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of November, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of August, 2022.

ALORIS ANN ROBERTSON

228 Forest Acres Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

AMANDA JEAN GOBLE

520 Elder Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

co-executor

aug31-22p

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of James Harold Pennell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of November 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of July, 2022.

TINA PENNELL WARREN

49 Carl E Hefner Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

aug24-22p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Robert Glenn Harrington, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of November, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of July, 2022.

Brenda Harrington Watson

100 CJ Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

aug24-22p