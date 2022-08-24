Taylorsville Apple Festival to return October 15



The 32nd Annual Taylorsville Apple Festival is scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., said Festival Executive Director Gina Kay Honosky.

The streets of Taylorsville will fill to overflowing for the annual festival, which draws an estimated 35,000 attendees and hosts over 400 booths including rides. The festival provides a fantastic assortment of entertainment, food, and vendors.

In honor of the “apple” in the festival title, the event always hosts an Apple Peeling Contest, Apple Desert Contest, an apple theme booth decorating contest, and multiple apple vendors from which to buy cider, bagged apples, etc.

“We have been receiving many calls about this year’s event and just wanted to let you all know that we have been working on this year’s festival since the Spring,” said Honosky. “We sent out our large application mailing the first week in June so if you did not receive an application in the mail please go to our website: alexandercountyonline.com/applefestival and download one.”

Many of vendors already have an application in and had paid in previous years, so they are simply waiting for a booth map and receipt. Honosky said festival staff will be sending those out the first of October for all vendor participants.

“We are getting the feeling that this year’s festival will be the largest one to date so don’t miss out on being a vendor,” said Honosky.

Those with any questions should call the Apple Festival office at 828-632-2999.