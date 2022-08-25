Stanley Dwayne Shook, 60, of Statesville, went home to be with the Lord on August 25, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

He was born August 30, 1961, in Siler City, Chatham County, to the late Robert Eugene Shook and Letha Mae Cochran Shook.

Stanley is survived by two brothers, Jimmy Shook of Statesville, and Ray Shook of Lenoir; a sister, Chery Anderson of Statesville; a son, Robert Shook of Taylorsville; and three daughters, Brandy Haigler, Ashley Rogers, and Misty Trantham, all of Canton.

A gathering of friends will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Chapman Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 2101 Rexford Rd. #165W, Charlotte, NC 28211.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the family of Stanley Dwayne Shook.