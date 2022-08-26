Johnny H. Norris, 64, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Johnny was born April 6, 1958, in Caldwell County, the son of the late Howard Norris and Marie Tester Norris.

He worked in the furniture industry, before his retirement, and was a member of Salem Lutheran Church. He enjoyed fishing and loved to watch NASCAR racing but, most of all, he loved and enjoyed his family.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his daughter, Cheri Klaver (Jason) of Taylorsville; his grandchildren, Zachary, Tyler and Wyatt Klaver; his sisters, Anita Jenkins, Rhonda Mitchell (Lee), and Karen Stafford (Mark), all of Taylorsville; his brother, Mark Norris (Karen) of Taylorsville; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, August 29, 2022, at Liledoun Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Jason Payne will officiate.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Johnny Norris.