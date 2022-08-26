Steven Ray Webster, 69, of Taylorsville, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, in Taylorsville.

Steven was born September 17, 1952, in Alexander County, the son of Nola Mecimore Webster and the late Jimmy Ray Webster.

He retired from Daniels Woodcarving and was of the Christian faith. He loved the outdoors, gardening, and woodworking. He was a faithful reader of the Bible and enjoyed music. He really enjoyed spending time with his dog, Zip, his loyal companion.

Including his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Webster.

In addition to his mother, those left to cherish and honor his memories include his son, Anthony Webster (Nancy) of Taylorsville; his step-son, Jeffrey Tomlinson; his step-daughters, Tina Tomlinson and Tammy Icard; his grandchildren, Mara Tate and Gunner Icard; his sisters, Beverly Webster, Gail Webster, Karen Barnes, and Melanie Rhyne; his brothers, Donald Webster (Susie), Joel Webster (Christine), and Gary Webster (Darlene); his caregiver and former wife, Theda Rhea Webster; two uncles, Kenneth Webster (Sue) and Ernest Webster (Aleta); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home. Revs. David and Tammy Petrey will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

The family would like to express a special thanks to the Alexander County Hospice staff for the loving care shown to our loved one.

Memorials may be made to Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Steven Webster.