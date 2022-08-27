Robin Lenora Lackey, 59, of Hiddenite, received her wings on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Robin was born August 8, 1963, in Alexander County, the daughter of Linda Newland Lackey of Hiddenite and the late John Robert Lackey, Sr.

Robin was a 1982 graduate of Alexander Central High School. She became a member of Zion Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church in Hiddenite at an early age. She retired from Alexvale Furniture after 28 years and also was an employee of the Hiddenite Service Station. Robin was a humble spirit, a kind-hearted person, and always a joy to be around.

Including her father, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Mr. Joseph Lackey and Mrs. Effie Lackey; her maternal grandparents, Robert Lyss and Elizabeth Newland; five uncles; and five aunts.

In addition to her mother, those left to cherish and honor her memories include her brothers, John Lackey, Jr., Anthony Lackey (Misty), and Quinton Newland; God-children, Antwyne Lackey and Da’Ja White; special relatives, Robert Lyss Newland, Jr., Jeanette Newland, and Akia Rose and family; a close friend, Keith; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The Home-Going service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Maurice Lackey will officiate. Burial will follow in the Zion Chapel AME Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

