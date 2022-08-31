Clarence Edward Bennett, 66, of Statesville, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

Clarence was born July 24, 1956, in Alexander County, the son of Florence Bennett Wilson and the late J.T. Wilson.

Clarence was of the Methodist faith. He enjoyed pitching horseshoes, mowing grass, carpentry work, and working on cars. He was always a joyful person to those he was around.

Including his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Samuel Bennett.

In addition to his mother, those left to cherish and honor his memories include his wife of 29 years, Debbie Pope Bennett of the home; his sons, Christopher M. Brown (Valerie) of Statesville, and Brian Brown of Hiddenite; his daughter, Kenyana White (Vernon) of Wilkesboro; 12 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; his sisters, Frances Blout of Taylorsville, Betty Bennett of Statesville, and Eartha Hoover (George) of Statesville; his brothers, Willie Neal Bennett of Hiddenite, and Jonathan M. Bennett Sr. of Statesville; his aunts, Elmeta Adams and Willie Mae Bennett; the mother of his children, Ruthie L. Brown; special friends, Gene T. Moore, Harvey Lackey, and David Byers; and a host of other relatives, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, and friends.

The family would like to express their thanks to all the caregivers at Iredell Memorial Hospital and Gordon Hospice House during Clarence’s illness.

The Home-Going Service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Zion Chapel A.M.E. Church in Hiddenite. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. before the funeral service. The family will also greet neighbors and friends at 112 Country Park Road, Statesville, or 393 Wellman Road, Hiddenite.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

