HELP WANTED

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

************

SEEKING a compassionate caregiver to provide assistance for my MOTHER. Caregiver Responsibilities: Assisting with personal care, Following a prescribed healthcare plan, Ensuring my Mother’s home is organized according to her needs. Providing mobility assistance may be required, for example helping my Mother with her motorized wheelchair, appointments, grocery. Meal and watch over. Work Schedule is 5 days a week and 5 hours per day. Salary is $26/hr. Contact by email Daniel (dajcahh@gmail.com) for more details.

************

*PAVING FOREMAN *EQUIPMENT OPERATORS *GENERAL LABORERS *CDL DRIVERS – Full Time Positions Open Immediately. Competitive Pay. Paid Holidays. Health/Dental Insurance & Uniforms provided. Contact 828-441-1009 or email april@ppavinginc.com to apply.