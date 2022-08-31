LEGAL NOTICES

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Susan Little Sharon, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of December, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 24th day of August, 2022.

JEFFREY DWIGHT LITTLE

2335 20th AVE CT NE

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

sep21-22p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Judy Parker Wiggins, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Hattie Moize Mayberry Parker, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of December 1st, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 29th day of August, 2022.

JUDY PARKER WIGGINS,

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executrix

sep21-22p

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 22 CvS 408

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Thomas Leon Howell, a/k/a Tom Howell, Basic Finance, Inc., Lienholder

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Thomas Leon Howell, a/k/a Tom Howell, Basic Finance, Inc., Lienholder

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING on an iron stake, said stake being the Northeast corner of that property conveyed by Deed recorded in Book 86 at Page 646 of the Alexander County Registry; thence South 00 degrees 42 minutes 42 seconds West 100.57 feet to an iron stake on the Northern edge of the sidewalk on Fourth Avenue, Northwest; thence with the sidewalk North 86 degrees 5 minutes 39 minutes West 102.69 feet to an iron stake on the Northern edge of said sidewalk; thence North 12 degrees 1 minute 22 seconds East 98.33 feet to an iron stake; thence South 88 degrees 12 minutes 9 seconds East 83.25 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing .21 acres, pursuant to survey of Richard C. Current for Thomas L. Howell and Margaret Howell dated March 25, 1985, a copy of which is recorded in Book 261, Page 261, Alexander County Registry.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0007592, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 331 4th Ave N

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than October 4, 2022 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of August 12, 2022.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

notice

sep7-22c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Douglas Terry Bowman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of November, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of August, 2022.

DARRELL LYNN BOWMAN

1228 12th Street Circle NE

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

sep14-22p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS & DEBTORS

Having qualified as Administrator for the Estate of VINCENT MCKAYE BLALOCK of Alexander County, NC, this is to notify all persons having claims against the deceased to file an itemized verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before November 25, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 23rd day of August 2022.

LEONORA NATAL, Administrator for Estate of VINCENT MCKAYE BLALOCK, c/o Anthony Masino Attorney at Law, Anthony Masino PC, PO Box 1801 Hildebran NC 28637

Publication Dates: August 24, August 31, September 7, September 14, 2022.

notice

sep14-22p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Sara M. Keever, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of November, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of August, 2022.

LISA BRADLEY MCLAIN

1569 York Institute Rd

Hiddenite, NC 28636

executor

aug31-22p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Lanna Gale Davidson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of November 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of August, 2022.

ROBERT A DAVIDSON

1225 Elizabeth Ave

Statesville, NC 28677

administrator

aug31-22p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Floyd Henry Benfield, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of November 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of August, 2022.

DANA D. BENFIELD

1307 Daniels Lumber Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

aug31-22p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of George Lindburg White, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of November, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of August, 2022.

DALE L. WHITE

414 Herman Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

aug31-22p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Doris June Fortner James, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of November, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of August, 2022.

JOSEPH RANDALL JAMES

2963 NC HWY 16 North

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

aug31-22p

************

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executor’s of the Estate of Donald Lynn Robertson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of November, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of August, 2022.

ALORIS ANN ROBERTSON

228 Forest Acres Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

AMANDA JEAN GOBLE

520 Elder Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

co-executor

aug31-22p